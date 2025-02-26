SFMTA warns of parking ticket scam texts

If you park in San Francisco, the SFMTA says it's heard from several people who received scam texts about unpaid parking citations.

If you park in San Francisco, the SFMTA says it's heard from several people who received scam texts about unpaid parking citations.

If you park in San Francisco, the SFMTA says it's heard from several people who received scam texts about unpaid parking citations.

If you park in San Francisco, the SFMTA says it's heard from several people who received scam texts about unpaid parking citations.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- If you park in San Francisco, transit leaders have a warning about scam texts.

The SFMTA says it's heard from several people who received text messages about unpaid parking citations.

It comes with a link to a website where they can pay.

MORE: FasTrak warning drivers of new texting scam: Here's what to know

SFMTA says the website is fake and they never ask for payments this way.

If you have paid through this website, it's recommended that you report it to your bank or credit card company.