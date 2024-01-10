  • Watch Now

Planned I-680 closure in Pleasanton postponed this weekend due to wet weather conditions

Bay City News
Wednesday, January 10, 2024 9:44PM
PLEASANTON, Calif. -- A full closure of southbound Interstate Highway 680 planned for this weekend has been postponed because of a forecast of rain, according to Caltrans.

The closure of the highway in Pleasanton between the Interstate Highway 580 interchange and Koopman Road was set to start Friday night and last through the Martin Luther King Jr. Day holiday, ending early Tuesday morning.

Instead, Caltrans officials are aiming to reschedule the closure for next month, possibly during President's Day weekend.

The closure, whenever it happens, is to repair deteriorating pavement on the highway. Northbound traffic on Highway 680 will not be affected by the closure.

Copyright 2024 by Bay City News, Inc. Republication, re-transmission or reuse without the express written consent of Bay City News, Inc. Is prohibited.
