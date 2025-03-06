SF State announces elimination of 3 sports programs as it faces severe budget cuts

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- San Francisco State University announced it will eliminate three of its 13 athletics teams this summer in an effort to save up to $1 million a year.

The university made the announcement on Thursday, saying the "money-losing" athletics program faces a $1.2 million debt from overspending on scholarships alone.

SFSU plans to eliminate men's baseball, men's soccer and women's indoor track and field. Men's baseball and soccer is slated to end on July 1, while women's track and field will no longer compete the current indoor season and will shift its focus during the outdoor season to distance events.

"While I am hopeful that budget reduction will be less than forecasted, we must continue to take many significant, often painful, steps to align our spending with the current enrollment and budget realities," said SFSU President Lynn Mahoney in a letter addressed to the campus community.

MORE: SFSU Estuary and Ocean Science Center appeals to donors for funding as it faces closure

Mahoney indicated that the cuts were being made to comply with the state's proposed 7.95% reduction to the CSU budget.

SFSU said it is committed to assisting students and faculty impacted by the decision.

More information can be found here.