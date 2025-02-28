SFSU Estuary and Ocean Science Center appeals to donors for funding as it faces closure

San Francisco State University's Estuary and Ocean Science Center in Tiburon is appealing to donors to help with funding as it faces closure.

San Francisco State University's Estuary and Ocean Science Center in Tiburon is appealing to donors to help with funding as it faces closure.

San Francisco State University's Estuary and Ocean Science Center in Tiburon is appealing to donors to help with funding as it faces closure.

San Francisco State University's Estuary and Ocean Science Center in Tiburon is appealing to donors to help with funding as it faces closure.

TIBURON, Calif. (KGO) -- The future of San Francisco Bay's only marine lab is in question.

San Francisco State's Estuary and Ocean Science Center in Tiburon is closing due to a lack of funding and budget cuts. Directors say vital research into the Bay's complex ecosystems is in jeopardy, but they hope a new source of funding will surface to keep the doors open.

A lot is happening on a remote stretch of Tiburon's northern coastline when it comes to understanding how the Bay works beneath the surface.

"We're the only marine lab on San Francisco Bay. It gives us a lot of opportunity to study things that other people can't," said Kathryn Boyer, interim executive director of Estuary and Ocean Science Center.

MORE: Hundreds of NOAA employees fired in latest wave of DOGE cuts, with more possible Friday

Research ranges from understanding climate change and sea level rise to restoring eel grass beds and monitoring water quality.

But now, Boyer says that research could come to an end after San Francisco State, which runs the program, recently announced there is no funding to keep it going.

"That was a surprise. We didn't actually see it coming, the timing," Boyer said.

"It's hard to be around this place and not be concerned with what's going on," said SFSU graduate student Jivan Khakee.

Khakee is one of 30 graduate students trying to finish research projects. His involves sealife interactions.

MORE: New concerns over future of environmental work at SF Presidio after Trump executive order

"It's hard to plan an experiment when you don't know what facilities and resources you have available," Khakee said.

Thesis deadlines are looming for graduate students.

"It's been a rush. I've been given a very hard deadline to finish as soon as possible," said SFSU graduate student Jennifer Staat.

Erick Ortiz says a lot of federal funding has been put on pause as well.

"I mean, it's going to be a huge loss. There's different relationships. This has with people from all over the world," Ortiz said.

MORE: You can help California Academy of Sciences digitize 2.3M plant samples

San Francisco State is facing a $25 million budget deficit.

In a statement, the university said: "The closure of EOS will allow SFSU to redirect critical funding into the main campus during a challenging period for the University, CSU and the state. The educational activities the center will transition to the main campus while SFSU works with the Chancellor's Office on next steps."

Boyer said the marine center is looking for $1 million a year for the next five years to remain open and says she's actively looking for private donors who can help keep the research center open.

Information about that is now on the EOS website. Boyer says losing the center would not be good for the future of the Bay.