Local resources for LGBTQ+ issues

The fight for equality for all members of the LGBTQ+ community continues. And whether you are looking for help and resources or info as an ally-- we have provided information to help you on your journey to Take Action.The mission of the Transgender District is to create an urban environment that fosters the rich history, culture, legacy, and empowerment of transgender people and its deep roots in the southeastern Tenderloin neighborhood. The organization aims to stabilize and economically empower the transgender community through ownership of homes, businesses, historic and cultural sites, and safe community spaces.TGI Justice Project is a group of transgender, gender variant and intersex people-inside and outside of prisons, jails and detention centers-creating a united family in the struggle for survival and freedom.Huckleberry's mission is to educate, inspire, and support under served youth to develop healthy life choices, to maximize their potential, and to realize their dreams.TransLash-a trans-led project-uses the power of personal stories to dissolve the lack of knowledge at the heart of trans erasure. Our goal is to shift the cultural understanding of what it means to be transgender in order to foster social inclusion and reduce anti-trans hostility.The Trans Justice Funding Project is a community-led funding initiative founded in 2012 to support grassroots, trans justice groups run by and for trans people in the United States, including U.S. territories.Trans Lifeline is a grassroots hotline and microgrants 501(c)(3) non-profit organization offering direct emotional and financial support to trans people in crisis - for the trans community, by the trans community.Below you will find a list of legal services who specialize in helping LGBTQ+ members:Below you will find a list of media and information you can check out to learn more about the LGBTQ+ community.The GLBT Historical Society Museum, located in the heart of San Francisco's Castro District, is the first stand-alone museum of gay, lesbian, bisexual, and transgender history and culture in the United States. It celebrates the San Francisco's vast queer past through dynamic and surprising exhibitions and programming.Audre Lorde,Cherrie Moraga and Gloria Anzaldua,C. Riley Snorton,Alok Vaid-Menon,Sarah Schulman,Jose Esteban Munoz,United in Anger: A History of Act Up (dir. Jim Hubbard, 2012)Paris is Burning (Dir. Jennie Living, 1990)The Celluloid Closet (dir. Robert Epstein, 1995))