Local resources for LGBTQ+ issues

The fight for equality for all members of the LGBTQ+ community continues. And whether you are looking for help and resources or info as an ally-- we have provided information to help you on your journey to Take Action.
LIST OF ORGANIZATIONS:
Transgender Cultural District
The mission of the Transgender District is to create an urban environment that fosters the rich history, culture, legacy, and empowerment of transgender people and its deep roots in the southeastern Tenderloin neighborhood. The organization aims to stabilize and economically empower the transgender community through ownership of homes, businesses, historic and cultural sites, and safe community spaces.
TGI Justice
TGI Justice Project is a group of transgender, gender variant and intersex people-inside and outside of prisons, jails and detention centers-creating a united family in the struggle for survival and freedom.
Huckleberry
Huckleberry's mission is to educate, inspire, and support under served youth to develop healthy life choices, to maximize their potential, and to realize their dreams.
TansLash
TransLash-a trans-led project-uses the power of personal stories to dissolve the lack of knowledge at the heart of trans erasure. Our goal is to shift the cultural understanding of what it means to be transgender in order to foster social inclusion and reduce anti-trans hostility.
Trans Justice Funding Project
The Trans Justice Funding Project is a community-led funding initiative founded in 2012 to support grassroots, trans justice groups run by and for trans people in the United States, including U.S. territories.
Trans Lifeline
Trans Lifeline is a grassroots hotline and microgrants 501(c)(3) non-profit organization offering direct emotional and financial support to trans people in crisis - for the trans community, by the trans community.
LIST OF LEGAL SERVICES:
Below you will find a list of legal services who specialize in helping LGBTQ+ members:
- ACLU LGBT Project
- The LGBT Asylum Project
- Immigration Equality
- Transgender Law Center
ARTS, CULTURE BOOKS AND FILMS:
Below you will find a list of media and information you can check out to learn more about the LGBTQ+ community.
MUSEUM
The GLBT History Society Museum
The GLBT Historical Society Museum, located in the heart of San Francisco's Castro District, is the first stand-alone museum of gay, lesbian, bisexual, and transgender history and culture in the United States. It celebrates the San Francisco's vast queer past through dynamic and surprising exhibitions and programming.
BOOKS:
Audre Lorde, Sister Outsider
Cherrie Moraga and Gloria Anzaldua, This Bridge Called My Back: Writings by Radical Women of Color
C. Riley Snorton, Black on Both Sides: A Racial History of Trans Identity
Alok Vaid-Menon, Beyond the Gender Binary
Sarah Schulman, Ties That Bind: Familial Homophobia and its Consequences
Jose Esteban Munoz, Disidentifications: Queers of Color and the Performance of Politics
FILMS AND DOCUMENTARIES:
Screaming Queens: The Riot at Compton's Cafeteria
United in Anger: A History of Act Up (dir. Jim Hubbard, 2012)
Paris is Burning (Dir. Jennie Living, 1990)
The Celluloid Closet (dir. Robert Epstein, 1995))
Local resources for LGBTQ+ issues
