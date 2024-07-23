TIMELINE: Hottest day of inland heat wave with advisories and warnings still in effect

ABC7 News meteorologist Drew Tuma has your AccuWeather forecast for Tuesday.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Tuesday is day two of three for the Bay Area's inland heat wave and will be the hottest day of the week.

The hottest cities reach 100-104 in the afternoon with Moderate to Major heat risk continuing.

LIVE: Track real-time temperatures during Bay Area heat wave

Heat Advisory and Excessive Heat Warning continue until Wednesday evening

The Coast remains comfy in the 60s and 70s.

Much cooler air arrives Friday.

WATCH: Heat wave vs. heat exhaustion - how to tell the difference

Meteorologist Drew Tuma explains the symptoms of heat stroke and heat exhaustion -- and how to tell the difference.

VIDEO: Extreme heat dangers and safety tips: What you need to know

AccuWeather has tips for making it through a prolonged heat wave.

Heat Advisories have been EXTENDED until Friday.

This will make it an ELEVEN day heat wave which started on Tuesday July 2nd.

Today and Tomorrow we see slight cooling Inland with our hottest cities *only* reaching the mid 90s.

INTENSE heat returns Wednesday with 100+ Inland

Out hottest day will be Thursday. Inland cities 104-108. Bay shoreline in the 80s and 90s.