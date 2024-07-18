TIMELINE: Bay Area heat advisory inland with hotter temps coming tomorrow

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- A Heat Advisory begins at 10 a.m. Thursday for areas away from the coast.

Our heat risk will remain in the minor to moderate category meaning this is not the hottest day we have experienced this summer, but those sensitive to heat should take precautions.

Hottest cities on Thursday will be in the 90s and the hottest cities on Friday will reach 100 degrees and possibly higher.

Cooler air rushes in on Saturday

This is not a heat wave, as we typically use that term for 3+ days of 100+ heat Inland.

Meteorologist Drew Tuma explains the symptoms of heat stroke and heat exhaustion -- and how to tell the difference.

AccuWeather has tips for making it through a prolonged heat wave.

Heat Advisories have been EXTENDED until Friday.

This will make it an ELEVEN day heat wave which started on Tuesday July 2nd.

Today and Tomorrow we see slight cooling Inland with our hottest cities *only* reaching the mid 90s.

INTENSE heat returns Wednesday with 100+ Inland

Out hottest day will be Thursday. Inland cities 104-108. Bay shoreline in the 80s and 90s.