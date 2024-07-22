  • Watch Now

WATCH LIVE

San FranciscoEast BaySouth BayPeninsulaNorth Bay
EDIT
Welcome,
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

TIMELINE: 3-day heat wave begins inland. Here's how hot it will get

Drew Tuma Image
ByDrew Tuma KGO logo
Monday, July 22, 2024
AccuWeather Forecast: Heat wave begins inland, coast stays comfortable
ABC7 News meteorologist Drew Tuma has your AccuWeather forecast for Monday.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- A three-day inland heat wave begins Monday and ends Wednesday evening.

The hottest afternoon will be Tuesday with the hottest cities reaching 100-104.

LIVE: Track real-time temperatures during Bay Area heat wave

Heat risk will mainly be in the moderate to major category.

The coast will remain comfortable in the 60s and 70s.

Heat Advisories and Excessive Heat Warnings are in effect until Wednesday evening.

WATCH: Heat wave vs. heat exhaustion - how to tell the difference

Meteorologist Drew Tuma explains the symptoms of heat stroke and heat exhaustion -- and how to tell the difference.

VIDEO: Extreme heat dangers and safety tips: What you need to know

AccuWeather has tips for making it through a prolonged heat wave.

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:

Now Streaming 24/7 Click Here

Heat Advisories have been EXTENDED until Friday.
This will make it an ELEVEN day heat wave which started on Tuesday July 2nd.
Today and Tomorrow we see slight cooling Inland with our hottest cities *only* reaching the mid 90s.
INTENSE heat returns Wednesday with 100+ Inland
Out hottest day will be Thursday. Inland cities 104-108. Bay shoreline in the 80s and 90s.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2024 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Live Streams
ON NOW