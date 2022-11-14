'The Toy Insider' senior editor shares favorite 'cross-generational' toys this holiday season

Do the toys on retailers' shelves this holiday season look a bit familiar to you? James Zahn, senior editor at "The Toy Insider," shares some of his top picks of what he calls "cross-generational" toys.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Shopping this holiday season might feel nostalgic for some with retro toys exhibiting a new spin hitting the shelves. James Zahn, the Senior Editor at "The Toy Insider," shared some of his favorites on ABC7@7.

The toy fanatic turns back time, giving viewers a glimpse of modernized versions of classic toys, from Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles figurines sporting streetwear to Lego sets that emulate some of the company's original creations.

The best part is, these toys are not only great for kids, but can make sentimental gifts for adults as well.

"It's what we call cross-generational. So much stuff that we all grew up on is now popular again, and we're getting to reintroduce this stuff to new generations," said Zahn.

