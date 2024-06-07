Here's where Nintendo's San Francisco Union Square store will be located

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Last month we told you about Nintendo's plans to build a second U.S. store at San Francisco's Union Square.

And now we know where the store will be.

According to permits filed with the city earlier this week, the new store will be at 331 Powell Street.

The Union Square store is close to the size of Nintendo's flagship U.S. store in New York City.

The store is expected to open next year.