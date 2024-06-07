  • Watch Now

Here's where Nintendo's San Francisco Union Square store will be located

KGO
Friday, June 7, 2024
The San Francisco Nintendo store will be at an 11,000-square-foot retail space that's part of the Westin Saint Francis Hotel.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Last month we told you about Nintendo's plans to build a second U.S. store at San Francisco's Union Square.

And now we know where the store will be.

According to permits filed with the city earlier this week, the new store will be at 331 Powell Street.

MORE: Nintendo store coming to SF in 2025. Expert reports promising trend of new businesses opening

It's an 11,000-square-foot retail space that's part of the Westin Saint Francis Hotel.

The Union Square store is close to the size of Nintendo's flagship U.S. store in New York City.

The store is expected to open next year.

