Warriors fans pack Thrive City in SF for 1st game of NBA playoffs

A lot of Golden State Warriors fans decided "strength in numbers" would be a good idea Sunday night and went to a watch party at Thrive City.

A lot of Golden State Warriors fans decided "strength in numbers" would be a good idea Sunday night and went to a watch party at Thrive City.

A lot of Golden State Warriors fans decided "strength in numbers" would be a good idea Sunday night and went to a watch party at Thrive City.

A lot of Golden State Warriors fans decided "strength in numbers" would be a good idea Sunday night and went to a watch party at Thrive City.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- A lot of Golden State Warriors fans decided "strength in numbers" was the plan Sunday night and went to a watch party at Thrive City outside Chase Center.

Fans were eager to catch the first round of the NBA playoffs. The seventh-seeded Warriors squared off against the second-seeded Houston Rockets.

Some say the Dubs' experience outshines the Rockets' youth and athleticism.

RELATED: Stephen Curry scores 31 points in the Warriors' 95-85 victory over the Rockets in Game 1

On Sunday night, they did not disappoint.

Warriors fans say they are emboldened and ready for the next game in the series.

"I feel elated. We did that. You know what I mean. I'm just happy to be here," said fan Kiyoshi Kuwano.