Warriors fans pack Thrive City in SF for 1st game of NBA playoffs

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- A lot of Golden State Warriors fans decided "strength in numbers" was the plan Sunday night and went to a watch party at Thrive City outside Chase Center.
Fans were eager to catch the first round of the NBA playoffs. The seventh-seeded Warriors squared off against the second-seeded Houston Rockets.
Some say the Dubs' experience outshines the Rockets' youth and athleticism.
RELATED: Stephen Curry scores 31 points in the Warriors' 95-85 victory over the Rockets in Game 1
On Sunday night, they did not disappoint.
Warriors fans say they are emboldened and ready for the next game in the series.
"I feel elated. We did that. You know what I mean. I'm just happy to be here," said fan Kiyoshi Kuwano.