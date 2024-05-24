Nintendo store coming to SF in 2025. Expert reports promising trend of new businesses opening

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Nintendo is choosing San Francisco as their second U.S store location.

"This is great news! Nintendo! Who doesn't like a Nintendo? A Nintendo store at Union Square in San Francisco is fantastic. I think there has been a real trend of businesses opening in San Francisco. In particularly, Union Square," said Rodney Fong, President and CEO of the San Francisco Chamber of Commerce.

Details on the San Francisco Nintendo store are still unknown, but the video game company's first U.S location in New York City could be giving us a glimpse of what the San Francisco store might look like. In New York, it's a two-story building with Nintendo games, merchandise and all the consoles. Union Square has the space for a similar layout.

"It's a great psychological boost, it's a great financial boost and it really tells us that Union Square is still alive and it's still vital. It's still attractive - this is the second Nintendo experiential store in the United States. It's really a breath of fresh air," said Aaron Peskin, President of the San Francisco Board of Supervisors.

Supervisor Peskin represents Union Square on the San Francisco Board of Supervisors. He says they are focusing on making the area safer to attract more businesses.

"My believe is that Nintendo will of course have their own on site security but San Francisco has been very clear that we have devoted resources of law enforcement in that area with additional ambassadors. We have a police substation at Union Square. We have been paying overtime for law enforcement at Union Square. It is clean and it is safe," said Supervisor Peskin.

The Union Square Alliance has been pushing to open more storefronts at Union Square. Rodney Fong, President of the San Francisco Chamber of commerce said 32 businesses have recently opened here.

"Union Square has a number of different restaurants that have opened. High end retail stores. Rolex, Patek Philippe are opening," said Fong.

Commercial real estate services firm Cushman & Wakefield represents the majority of the commercial spaces in the city. They are noticing a promising trend.

"I would say that we are at the point where there is a lot more tenants coming. There are deals that have been done some time ago but you don't see it until they actually open. A recent one that just opened is Breitling," said Kazuko Morgan, Executive Vice Chairman of Cushman & Wakefield, "I think you should expect to see a lot more stores opening this year in particular. I think you are also going to see some other tenants relocating, expanding."

The Nintendo store is set to open in 2025.