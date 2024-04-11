Best toys for all ages including Lego sets, Fingerlings and more

This week on 'It's a Big Deal,' ABC anchors Sam Champion and Dani Beckstrom are exploring the best toys for all ages. From a finger puppet that interacts with your voice, to a buildable LEGO set for hours of fun, here are the best toys for all ages.

These interactive toys attach to your fingers and immediately 'wake up,' responding to your heartbeat. You can pet them, shake them, feed them and interact with them in a myriad of different ways. They're perfect for ages 5 and up, and right now up to 15 % off.

The Cinnamon Treatz Oven is a fun and easy way to 'bake' your new plushies. All you have to do is mix the included ingredients, mold your pet and then. Stick it in the play oven to discover your new cinnamon-scented plush friend. They're interactive too, and right now you can get one for under $40.

Now, we have some of our favorite Lego sets, including smaller, easier-to-build options and larger options for those looking for something a little more challenging. With Lego, you can build your own creations and then display them once they're done. Here we have the sea animals, stitch and double loop stunt arena set, with styles starting at just $30.

Available in multiple colors and styles, Tamagotchi lets you raise a virtual pet and is small enough so you can carry it wherever you go. You can feed it, play with it and check its health as it grows. The convenient chain means you can always have it around your neck. Get one now from under $20

This interactive set has everything from play frying pans, and cupcakes to even a pretend ice maker. Kids can move around the knobs and the set itself even makes realistic cooking sounds, according to the brand. It requires some assembly but once it's all set up, your kids can have hours of playtime in their make-believe kitchen. It's $68 on Walmart right now.

