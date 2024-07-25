Nordstrom's Anniversary Sale is here, shop bestsellers below

As a participant in multiple affiliate marketing programs, Localish will earn a commission for certain purchases. See full disclaimer below*

The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale is finally available for all shoppers and there are big deals can be found on style and beauty products for a limited time only. Shop the Nordstrom Anniversary sale now before deals run out on August 4.

Remember, this sale only happens once a year so now's your best chance to nab top brands like Skims, Bobbi Brown and at record low prices.

Bestsellers from the Nordstrom Sale

33% off Nordstrom Blissy Mulberry Silk Pillowcase $52.99 to $59.99

$79.95 - $89.95 Shop now at Nordstrom

This Blissy pillowcase is hypoallergenic and will keep your hair from feeling like a tangled mess in the morning, according to the brand. It's available in multiple colors all on sale so shop now while supplies last.

33% off Nordstrom Spanx Faux Leather Leggings $64.99

$98 Shop now at Nordstrom

These ultra-popular leggings are a great addition to any outfit and even have a tummy-tucking waistband for a slimmer fit. I own these and love how comfortable they are. They're super easy to put on and work well for casual outfits or more dressy outfits.

36% off Nordstrom Kiehl's Ultimate Strength Hand Salve $21

$33 Shop now at Nordstrom

If you constantly suffer from dry hands, this is the product for you. It moisturizes, soothes and conditions skin, according to the brand, and is currently available on sale.

28% off Nordstrom Paul Green Vienna Chelsea Boot (Women) $369.99

$520 Shop now at Nordstrom

These suede Chelse boots have a 2-inch heel and a lace-up style design on one side. They have an easy-to-use zipper for comfort and are available in various sizes right now.

More Nordstrom Anniversary deals:

Best fashion deals

Hunter Original Waterproof Rain Boot for $99.99 (originally $150)

Barefoot Dreams 2-Pack CozyChic Socks for $24.99 (originally $38)

Nordstrom Moonlight Pajamas for $49.99 (originally $75)

Hola Mach 5 Running Shoe for $104.99 (originally $140)

Best beauty deals

Osea Golden Glow Discovery Set for $58 (originally $98)

PMF Clean Facial Cleansing Device for $66 (originally $99)

Lancome Définicils Defining & Lengthening Mascara Duo for $37 (originally $68)

T3 SinglePass Curling Iron for $99.99 (originally $149.99)

Best home deals

Le Creuset Signature Cast Iron Brazier for $289.99 (originally $462)

Nordstrom Bliss Throw Blanket for $29.99 (originally $45)

Viking 10.5-inch Cast Iron Chef's Pan for $79.99 (originally $340)

Tumi V4 Collection International Carry-On for $524.99 (originally $750)

For more deals, check out the full sale section at Nordstrom.

* By clicking on the featured links, visitors will leave Localish.com and be directed to third-party e-commerce sites that operate under different terms and privacy policies. Although we are sharing our personal opinions of these products with you, Localish is not endorsing these products. It has not performed product safety testing on any of these products, did not manufacture them, and is not selling, or distributing them and is not making any representations about the safety or caliber of these products. Prices and availability are subject to change from the date of publication.