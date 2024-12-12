24/7 LiveSan FranciscoEast BaySouth BayPeninsulaNorth Bay
SPONSORED CONTENT

Julian Glover Image
ByJulian Glover KGO logo
Thursday, December 12, 2024 4:20PM
United Way Bay Area supports community
United Way Bay Area's CEO, Keshia Browder, joined ABC7's "Midday Live" to discuss its mission and recent initiatives.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Hundreds of thousands of Bay Area families are in need this holiday season.

We've been highlighting people and organizations working to make the holiday season more cheerful for families and need.

On Wednesday, we promoted the efforts of the United Way Bay Area.

The organization's CEO, Keisha Browder, joined ABC7's "Midday Live" to discuss United Way Bay Area's mission and recent initiatives.

Watch the full interview in the player above.

Learn more about United Way Bay Area here.

