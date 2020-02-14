AccuWeather Forecast: Sunny day as warmer temps move in

Expect a sunny day with warmer temps moving in.
Highs range from the upper 50s to the lower 70s.
It is a clear night with mild lows in the mid 40s to the low 50s.
VIDEO: Meteorologist Drew Tuma has your AccuWeather forecast
HIGHS:
Santa Rosa 72
San Francisco 63
Oakland 67
San Jose 70
Concord 72
Coast:
Today: Sunny
Highs: Upper 50s to Upper 60s
Tonight: Clear Skies
Lows: Upper 40s
North Bay:
Today: Sunny
Highs: Mid 60s to Low 70s
Tonight: Clear Skies
Lows: Mid to Upper 40s
East Bay:
Today: Sunny
Highs: Upper 60s
Tonight: Clear Skies
Lows: Upper 40s
Inland East Bay:
Today: Sunny
Highs: Low 70s
Tonight: Clear Skies
Lows: Upper 40s to Low 50s
Peninsula:
Today: Sunny
Highs: Mid to Upper 60s
Tonight: Clear Skies
Lows: Mid to Upper 40s
South Bay:
Today: Sunny
Highs: Low 70s
Tonight: Clear Skies
Lows: Mid to Upper 40s
Friday:
Under sunny skies temps will soar above average with highs in the mid 60s to the low 80s.
