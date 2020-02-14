AccuWeather Forecast: Sunny day as warmer temps move in

Expect a sunny day with highs ranging from the upper 50s to the lower 70s as warmer temps move in.

Highs range from the upper 50s to the lower 70s.

It is a clear night with mild lows in the mid 40s to the low 50s.

HIGHS:

Santa Rosa 72

San Francisco 63

Oakland 67

San Jose 70

Concord 72

Coast:

Today: Sunny

Highs: Upper 50s to Upper 60s

Tonight: Clear Skies

Lows: Upper 40s

North Bay:

Today: Sunny

Highs: Mid 60s to Low 70s

Tonight: Clear Skies

Lows: Mid to Upper 40s

East Bay:

Today: Sunny

Highs: Upper 60s

Tonight: Clear Skies

Lows: Upper 40s

Inland East Bay:

Today: Sunny

Highs: Low 70s

Tonight: Clear Skies

Lows: Upper 40s to Low 50s

Peninsula:

Today: Sunny

Highs: Mid to Upper 60s

Tonight: Clear Skies

Lows: Mid to Upper 40s

South Bay:

Today: Sunny

Highs: Low 70s

Tonight: Clear Skies

Lows: Mid to Upper 40s

Friday:

Under sunny skies temps will soar above average with highs in the mid 60s to the low 80s.

