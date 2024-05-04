Storm to bring May rain to Bay Area Saturday. Here's a timeline

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Stormy weather is back in the Bay Area Saturday morning with a level 1 light storm on the ABC7 Exclusive Storm Impact Scale.
Level 1 system is on track to sweep through the North Bay by around 1 p.m.
Later this afternoon, by 3 p.m. in the South Bay. Chance of an afternoon thunderstorm. Much colder today.
It is much colder today.
All of Sunday will be dry.
Sierra Snow will fall Saturday evening with up to a foot and a half over the highest peak.
