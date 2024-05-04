  • Watch Now

Storm to bring May rain to Bay Area Saturday. Here's a timeline

ByDrew Tuma and Lisa Argen KGO logo
Saturday, May 4, 2024
AccuWeather Forecast: Level 1 storm with showers, heavy at times
ABC7 News meteorologist Lisa Argen has your AccuWeather forecast for Saturday.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Stormy weather is back in the Bay Area Saturday morning with a level 1 light storm on the ABC7 Exclusive Storm Impact Scale.

LIVE: Track real-time weather conditions in Bay Area here

Level 1 system is on track to sweep through the North Bay by around 1 p.m.

Later this afternoon, by 3 p.m. in the South Bay. Chance of an afternoon thunderstorm. Much colder today.

It is much colder today.

All of Sunday will be dry.

Sierra Snow will fall Saturday evening with up to a foot and a half over the highest peak.

Watch the latest AccuWeather forecast and take a look at recent weather stories and videos.

