Storm to bring May rain to Bay Area Saturday. Here's a timeline

ABC7 News meteorologist Lisa Argen has your AccuWeather forecast for Saturday.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Stormy weather is back in the Bay Area Saturday morning with a level 1 light storm on the ABC7 Exclusive Storm Impact Scale.

Level 1 system is on track to sweep through the North Bay by around 1 p.m.

Later this afternoon, by 3 p.m. in the South Bay. Chance of an afternoon thunderstorm. Much colder today.

Later this afternoon, by 3 p.m. in the South Bay. There is a chance of an afternoon thunderstorm.

It is much colder today.

All of Sunday will be dry.

Sierra Snow will fall Saturday evening with up to a foot and a half over the highest peak.

