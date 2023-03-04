California winter storm: Incredible video roundup shows snow across the state

From Los Angeles to Truckee to Mission Peak. A stunning amount of snow has swept across the Golden State. These videos shows the best moments.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Over the past few weeks, snow, hail and graupel hit California as a series of winter storms swept across the Golden State.

The late-February blast of arctic air produced a rare blizzard east of Los Angeles in the San Bernardino Mountains.

It also forced the closure of several major roads and highways across the state.

In the San Francisco Bay Area, residents were surprised as snow fell in the Oakland Hills, Los Gatos, and many other locations that hadn't seen snowfall there in years.

Watch the video player above for an incredible compilation of some of the best snowfall across California.

