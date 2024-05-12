Lake Tahoe expected to fill up this spring due to snow melt and wet weather, officials say

For the first time in five years Lake Tahoe is expected to fill up this spring, officials say.

For the first time in five years Lake Tahoe is expected to fill up this spring, officials say.

For the first time in five years Lake Tahoe is expected to fill up this spring, officials say.

For the first time in five years Lake Tahoe is expected to fill up this spring, officials say.

LAKE TAHOE, Calif. (KGO) -- For the first time in five years, Lake Tahoe is expected to fill up this spring.

According to conservation officials, that's because of this year's snowmelt, mixed with back-to-back wet winters.

MORE: Lake Oroville completely full for 2nd year in a row thanks to wet winter weather

The last time Tahoe reached this level was back in 2019.

The good news is that when Lake Tahoe is full, it will be able to provide enough water to meet demand for the next three years.

If you're on the ABC7 News app, click here to watch live