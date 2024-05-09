Lake Oroville completely full for 2nd year in a row thanks to wet winter weather

Lake Oroville is completely full. It's the second year in a row after another wet winter.

Lake Oroville is completely full. It's the second year in a row after another wet winter.

Lake Oroville is completely full. It's the second year in a row after another wet winter.

Lake Oroville is completely full. It's the second year in a row after another wet winter.

Lake Oroville is completely full.

It's the second year in a row after another wet winter.

Lake Oroville is the second largest reservoir in the state, and it holds 3.5 million acre-feet of water.

PREVIOUS REPORT: Lake Oroville at 100% capacity as CA reservoirs see significant gains

According to the San Francisco Chronicle, Lake Oroville contains 28% more water today than it historically has on this date.

Just three years ago, the lake was at its lowest point ever.

A boost from a higher than average snow pack also helped, with the Sierra measuring 123% its peak.

If you're on the ABC7 News app, click here to watch live