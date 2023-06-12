California's second-largest reservoir is now at total capacity, with the state's largest nearing capacity following this winter's monumental storms.

Lake Oroville at 100% capacity as CA reservoirs see significant gains

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- With the monumental storms that hit California this winter, there are positive updates for the state's reservoir levels.

Lake Oroville, the second largest reservoir in the state, is now at 100% capacity this morning.

Lake Shasta, California's largest reservoir, is at 97% capacity.

Trinity and New Melones rely on snowmelt to fill up and they are both seeing large gains over the past two months. Both are seeing some of their highest levels since 2019.

Below are the 6 largest reservoirs in the state.

