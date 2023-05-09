Growing Tulare Lake captured in new NASA satellite images

New satellite images from the NASA Earth Observatory show that Tulare Lake is still growing in Kings County.

The pictures show the progression of the flooding between March 2 and April 28.

The lake was once the largest freshwater lake west of the Mississippi River.

It would dry up for the first time in 1898 after rivers that fed the lake were dammed and diverted and the lakebed was turned into ag fields.

The latest reemergence of the lake came after back-to-back powerful storms slammed California earlier this year.

Flooding in the lakebed is likely to continue into next year.