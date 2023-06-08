  • Watch Now

Historic Tulare Lake appears to have reached its peak

ABC30 Digital Team Image
ByABC30 Digital Team KFSN logo
Thursday, June 8, 2023 7:49PM
State water experts are saying the historic Tulare Lake likely reached its peak size overnight.

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. -- State water experts say the historic Tulare Lake likely reached its peak size overnight.

Over the last several months, the once dried-up land has filled with about 178 square miles of water from four Central Valley rivers.

It's a direct result of the recent winter storms and snowmelt in the Sierra.

The Department of Water Resources is no longer projecting serious flooding to surrounding communities but experts are still monitoring levees.

