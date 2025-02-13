'Broken Heart Day' protest at Sonoma State over cuts to degree programs and athletics

ROHNERT PARK, Calif. (KGO) -- As Sonoma State University stares down massive funding cuts, a Valentine's Day-themed protest is set to pour on pressure to reverse the decision.

Last month the university's interim president announced it's slashing 23 of its academic programs and doing away with the entire athletics department.

"We're in a fight for our lives not just with athletics, but a lot of the programs that are being cut and the faculty," said SSU Men's Soccer Head Coach Marcus Ziemer.

Ziemer is one of the coaches leading the charge pressuring the school's president to reverse course, with a special plan ahead of Valentines Day, banning together with the unions on campus and other groups.

"It's a broken heart day, obviously, for obvious reasons. And we've collected over 10,000 signatures on petitions and we're going to hand-deliver them to her," Ziemer said.

The California State University system is facing a $375 million funding cut in Governor Gavin Newsom's next budget; on top of a budget shortfall upwards of $800 million.

"It's so important that this board, the chancellor, the entire CSU community come together in a show of solidarity to remind Californians what's at stake," CSU Board of Trustees member, Julia Lopez.

Lopez warned the near 8% cut in funding would impact everything from providing basic student services to paying faculty.

"And more specifically to the governor, the master plan for career education won't succeed with the CSU," Lopez said. "It's an engine of social and economic mobility."

The Sonoma County Board of Supervisors made that very case in a recent letter to the CSU chancellor and board of trustees, pleading for an intervention.

"Sonoma State has been an integral part of Sonoma County," Sonoma County Board Supervisor David Rabbitt said. "We want it to remain that way. And we want to make sure that its success is guaranteed going forward."