Bay Area bridge tolls set to increase to at least $10.50 by 2030 to cover infrastructure costs

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Bay Area drivers, get ready to pay more money every time you cross one of our local bridges.

On Wednesday, the Bay Area Toll Authority passed a series of increases that will ultimately see the price to cross a bridge hit $10.50 by the year 2030.

"This is for the maintenance, rehabilitation and operation of the bridges strictly," said John Goodwin, spokesperson for the toll authority.

He says the board feels there weren't any other available options to raise the funds necessary to keep the bridges in good condition.

"The costs for construction projects have outpaced inflation generally. Just in the last five years, those costs have increased dramatically," Goodwin said.

Aside from the tolls, Goodwin says there will also be a change to how drivers are charged when using carpool lanes leading up to bridges.

"Beginning Jan. 1, 2026, the occupancy requirement for half price tolls during peak periods will be three people at all seven of the bridges," Goodwin said.

Across the Bay Bridge on the streets of San Francisco, the coming changes weren't proving popular.

"You're trying to get more people into the city and prices are enough as it is," said Jasmine Roley.

Along the Embarcadero, we met Monika and her friend Marilyn. Both of them are Bay Area natives who say they regularly use the bridges to get around.

Monika says specifically she worries about the financial impact it'll have on people who rely on crossing the bridges to work or see family.

"I don't think that's the way to do it. You know, closing this, raising this. No," she said.

But with the toll increases now a certainty, Marilyn says she wants to see where her money is actually going.

"What are they doing with that money? Because I don't see any type of improvements," she said.