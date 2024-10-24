Toll increases: Here's how much most Bay Area bridges would cost by 2030 under proposed plan

A proposal was made for toll increases for the Bay Bridge, Richmond-San Rafael, San Mateo, Antioch, Benicia-Martinez, Carquinez and Dumbarton bridges.

What Bay Area bridge tolls would look like in 2030 under proposed plan

What Bay Area bridge tolls would look like in 2030 under proposed plan A proposal was made for toll increases for the Bay Bridge, Richmond-San Rafael, San Mateo, Antioch, Benicia-Martinez, Carquinez and Dumbarton bridges.

What Bay Area bridge tolls would look like in 2030 under proposed plan A proposal was made for toll increases for the Bay Bridge, Richmond-San Rafael, San Mateo, Antioch, Benicia-Martinez, Carquinez and Dumbarton bridges.

What Bay Area bridge tolls would look like in 2030 under proposed plan A proposal was made for toll increases for the Bay Bridge, Richmond-San Rafael, San Mateo, Antioch, Benicia-Martinez, Carquinez and Dumbarton bridges.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Get ready to pay more to cross seven Bay Area Bridges.

Wednesday a proposal was made for a toll increase that would affect the Bay Bridge, Richmond-San Rafael, San Mateo along with Antioch, Benicia-Martinez, Carquinez and Dumbarton bridges.

The current toll is $7.00 and as of January, it will go up to $8.00.

Under the new proposal, bridge tolls would go as high as $11.50 for non-FasTrak users by 2030.

Bay Area bridges are iconic landmarks recognized around the world but officials say they're expensive to maintain.

RELATED: Golden Gate Bridge tolls increase for drivers starting July 1

"Many of those bridges are now, again, to put it in human terms, they are now senior citizens," said John Goodwin, spokesperson with the Metropolitan Transportation Commission and Bay Area Toll Authority.

To pay for the maintenance, preservation and operation of the bridges MTC and BATA are looking to increase tolls.

"The thinking is that rather than $2.50 increase, to roll it out and introduce it over five years, in smaller chunks (so) that, the pain would be felt less acutely," Goodwin said.

Starting Jan. 1, 2026 tolls for all regular two-axle cars and trucks would increase to $8.50.

Then the increases over the next few years depend on how drivers pay tolls, whether by FasTrack, pre-registered license plate account, or invoiced tolls.

Goodwin said cheaper prices for FasTrak customers are intentional.

"Designed to encourage people to make the shift to FasTrak because FasTrack is by far the most efficient way that we have of collecting tolls.

VIDEO: Here's why removal of 7 Bay Area tollbooths won't happen until 2026

Caltrans is delaying removal until 2026 saying it wants to upgrade the automatic toll collection system and remove the booths at the same time.

Many Bay Area commuters have strong opinions about the proposal.

"It's going to make it too expensive for me to get to work. It's already too expensive to pay to park here," said David Banyard who commutes from Pittsburg to San Francisco.

Tanisia Greer from Alameda is also put off by the increases.

"On the one hand, they want return to work. On the other hand, they want to raise the price so that it's prohibitively expensive for people to come to work," she said,. "They've got to pick one of the two. This is outrageous is what I think."

Goodwin said public input is part of the process moving forward including a public webinar on November 13.

He says he expects this to be the last price hike drivers will see for now.

"The long term modeling does not include another toll increase," he said.

The Bay Area Toll Authority is also considering changes for carpool lanes on the bridges, offering discounts for three or more people during peak times.

It plans to take action on the proposal at its December meeting.

The proposed plan does not include the Golden Gate Bridge, which is operated by the Golden Gate Bridge, Highway and Transportation District and is on its own plan to increase tolls.

For the bridges affected, here's how the proposed tolls would break down:

January 1, 2025:



FasTrack: $8

License plate account: $8

Invoice: $8

January 1, 2026:



FasTrack: $8.50

License plate account: $8.50

Invoice: $8.50

January 1, 2027:



FasTrack: $9

License plate account: $9.25

Invoice: $10

January 1, 2028:



FasTrack: $9.50

License plate account: $9.75

Invoice: $10.50

January 1, 2029:



FasTrack: $10

License plate account: $10.25

Invoice: $11

January 1, 2030:

