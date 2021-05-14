Science

Breakthrough Stanford research lets paralyzed man write with brain implant

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Stanford research lets paralyzed man write with brain implant

PALO ALTO, Calif. (KGO) -- In a major scientific breakthrough, Stanford researchers have given a paralyzed man the ability to write texts just by thinking of the letters.

An upper body spinal cord injury left the 65-year old unable to use his arms.

RELATED: Gladstone Institutes researchers use genetic clues to identify possible drug for treating heart conditions

Researchers credit the watershed moment to implanting baby aspirin-sized chips in the outer part of the subject's brain.

"We are recording electrical activity from hundreds of individual cells or neurons, and while we have to go through an initial calibration to know how each neuron responds to each desired movement direction, we can learn that rapidly in just 10 or 15 minutes," said Krishna Shenoy, PhD, a Stanford professor of electrical engineering.

First, the man mentally spells out his thoughts.

An algorithm translates the electrical impulses into text at a rate of 18 words per minute.

That's just slightly below the 23 words per minute rate that an able-bodied person of similar age could do.

Frank Willett is the lead research scientist at Stanford.

"That's very exciting that even though his hand hasn't moved for 10 years and he hasn't been able to write at all, it still generates beautiful brain activity," Dr. Willett said.

The technology represents a major step forward compared to four years ago, when researchers were training patients to text with a virtual keyboard and cursor to select letters.

RELATED: Could the COVID-19 vaccine created in matter of months change the industry for good?

"So just raw typing without any autocorrect or anything, he can get about 95% of the letters correct, and then if you add autocorrect like you would on your smartphone, you can get above 99% accuracy," says Dr. Willett.

Stanford researchers believe this technology will enable a wide range of people with spinal cord injuries or a neurological disorder such as ALS to communicate faster on mobile devices.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sciencepalo altostanford universitymoves in medicinedisabilitysocietytechnologybay area lifemedical researchstudytext messages
Copyright © 2021 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Fleet Week + Giants/Dodgers + Warriors = Millions for SF
Tesla moving Palo Alto headquarters to Austin
5 arrested after fights, shooting outside PayPal Park in SJ
Sports, parades and Fleet Week: SF is in for a busy weekend
Guidelines released for ending Bay Area mask mandates
SF Fleet Week 2021 schedule of events
Things to do in the Bay: Fleet Week, Boo at the Zoo
Show More
15-year-old Oakland girl fatally shot in road rage incident
UC Berkeley student, family share US immigration struggles
Journalists from Philippines, Russia given Nobel Peace Prize
WATCH TODAY: Gov. Newsom to sign economic recovery bill in Alameda Co.
California fires may have killed hundreds of giant sequoias
More TOP STORIES News