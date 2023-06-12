Westfield to give up SF location amid declining sales, Nordstrom closure, company says

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Westfield Shopping Centre is giving up its downtown San Francisco location and will surrender to its lender, the company said on Monday.

"We have made the difficult decision to begin the process to transfer management of the shopping center to our lender to allow them to appoint a receiver to operate the property going forward. San Francisco Centre's debt is non-recourse and this action has no impact on the rest of URW's debt," Westfield wrote in a press release to ABC7 News on Monday.

Early morning holiday shoppers ride the escalators in the Westfield Centre in San Francisco, Friday, Nov. 27, 2009. AP Photo/Russel A. Daniels

The company said it has seen a significant decrease in sales in the San Francisco location from $455 million in 2019 to $298 million in December 2022.

In that same period, Westfield Valley Fair in San Jose has seen a 66% increase in sales, the company said.

"The center's occupancy level has decreased dramatically to approximately 55% including already announced closures of tenants such as Nordstrom, Banana Republic and others. Our US Flagship portfolio occupancy averages around 93%," the company wrote in the press release.

This also comes as Banana Republic closed its Union Square store and its anchor store, Nordstrom, is set to close.

According to the San Francisco Chronicle, the company stopped making payments on a $558 million loan. Earlier this month, Westfield and its partner, Brookfield Properties, started transferring control of the mall at 865 Market St., the newspaper reported.

Here is the full statement Westfield provided to ABC7 News:

This story is developing. Check back for updates.