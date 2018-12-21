San Francisco stores that are now gone

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- San Francisco was once the Queen of the shopping. People from around the Bay Area made a trip to downtown San Francisco for just about everything. But times are changing, and as more consumers make their purchases online, the big stores are finding it hard to keep their brick and mortar storefronts open.
Take a look at these stores that have come and gone. Many of the buildings still exist, can you spot them?
