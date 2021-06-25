LGBTQ Pride

FROM THE ARCHIVE: SF Pride Parade in the 1970s, through the years

By Justin Mendoza, Brandon Behle
EMBED <>More Videos

ARCHIVE: SF Pride Parade in the 1970s, through the years

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- It all began on June 27, 1970. Thirty people marched down Polk street as part of the San Francisco Gay Liberation March, according to Mark Sawchuk from the GLBT Historical Society Museum in San Francisco.

Fast forward several decades later, crowds have grown from thousands to more than a million participants parading down Market Street every year --- at least until the COVID-19 pandemic. And went virtual.

Now back to 1970, it was a two day event that June weekend.

RELATED: Pride Month 2021: What to know about its history, events, parades

Sawchuk says there was a picnic "gay-in" gathering in Golden Gate Park's Speedway Meadows.

We found TONS of footage in our ABC7 News archive dating back to the 1972 parade when it was called Christopher Street West.

Sawchuk says the title references the street in New York City's Greenwich Village neighborhood where Stonewall and other establishments catered to LGBTQ people.

Since the parade's inception 51 years ago, the parade has gone through several name changes.

RELATED: Original rainbow flag returns home to SF, displayed at GLBT Historical Society

1973 -1980: Gay Freedom Day

1981 - 1994: International Lesbian & Gay Freedom Day Parade

1995 - 2013: San Francisco Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender Pride Celebration

2014- to present: San Francisco Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender Pride Parade and Celebration

RELATED: San Francisco International Airport opens terminal honoring Harvey Milk

Of course, the parade is now simply referred to as "San Francisco Pride."

WATCH: LOOKBACK: What gay life was like in San Francisco in 1976
EMBED More News Videos

It was a time before the rainbow flag, before the White Night riots and before HIV and AIDS devastated a community. This ABC7 special report, shown in its entirety, gives a glimpse into what gay life was like in San Francisco in 1976.



Throughout the years, contingents in the parade took a stance for freedom of speech, fighting for equal rights and more funding for AIDS research. And celebrating same-sex marriage.

Politicians and LGBTQ+ icons have made an appearance.

RELATED: Bay Area LGBTQ+ community talks importance of gender identity terminology

Future California Governor Gavin Newsom, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, former San Francisco mayors Willie Brown and Art Agnos, Warriors President Rick Welts, and the late Harvey Milk, Mayor Ed Lee and rainbow creator Gilbert Baker ---each took the time to greet our ABC7 News photographer on the parade route.

Grand Marshals have included Iraq war veteran Eric Alva, pop-singing legend Cyndi Lauper and LGBTQ rights activist Candace Gingrich.

In honor of pride weekend, this edition of "From The Archive" explores the evolution of the San Francisco Pride Parade.

Watch the media player above.

You can watch more stories from KGO-TV's archive on the "ABC7 Bay Area" app on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire and Android TV in the "From The Archive" section.

Laura Anthony and former reporters Don Sanchez, Jim Weider, Sergio Quintana, Caroline Yu and Alan Wang have contributed to stories seen in this piece.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societysan franciscolgbtq+pridegavin newsomlgbtq+ prideharvey milklgbtq pridelookbackhistorynancy pelosifrom the archive
Copyright © 2021 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
LGBTQ PRIDE
Jonny Cota on Plus Life Episode 3
DWTS recap: JoJo Siwa, pro-partner Jenna Johnson make history
LGBTQ+ vets discharged dishonorably now eligible for benefits
New museum to celebrate LGBTQ+ history and culture
TOP STORIES
Fleet Week + Giants/Dodgers + Warriors = Millions for SF
Tesla moving Palo Alto headquarters to Austin
5 arrested after fights, shooting outside PayPal Park in SJ
Sports, parades and Fleet Week: SF is in for a busy weekend
Guidelines released for ending Bay Area mask mandates
SF Fleet Week 2021 schedule of events
Things to do in the Bay: Fleet Week, Boo at the Zoo
Show More
15-year-old Oakland girl fatally shot in road rage incident
UC Berkeley student, family share US immigration struggles
Journalists from Philippines, Russia given Nobel Peace Prize
WATCH TODAY: Gov. Newsom to sign economic recovery bill in Alameda Co.
California fires may have killed hundreds of giant sequoias
More TOP STORIES News