Here's how to watch 2023 San Francisco Pride Parade on ABC7

The grand marshal and headliners for the 2023 San Francisco Pride Parade were announced on ABC7@7.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- ABC7 Bay Area is proud to sponsor the 53nd annual San Francisco Pride Parade and Celebration, which takes place June 24 and June 25. This year's theme is, "Looking Back and Moving Forward."

He may play Dr. Levi Schmitt on ABC's, "Grey's Anatomy," but Jake Borelli will take on a new role for the Pride celebration -- as the Celebrity Grand Marshall.

On Saturday, rapper Princess Nokia will take the main stage. While on Sunday, Hailey Kiyoko will bring her hit, "Girls Like Girls," to the main stage.

The weekend's festivities are the largest free events of its kind in the nation. To help the nonprofit thrive, learn about how you could support their efforts at sfpride.org or go here to make a donation.

With the two-day celebration fast approaching, SF Pride has announced the five Community Grand Marshals and one Lifetime Achievement Grand Marshal for 2023.

Paul Aguilar, he/him Board Choice Lifetime Achievement Grand Marshal

Laura Lala-Chavez, they/them Board Choice Grand Marshal

Honey Mahogany, they/them Member Choice Grand Marshal

Breonna McCree, they/them Board Choice Grand Marshal

Dr. Nasser Mohamed, he/him Public Choice Grand Marshal

Drag Story Hour - Bay Area Chapter - Organization Public Choice Grand Marshal

Events

SF Pride 2023 Kickoff Party - June 2

Join a kickoff celebration featuring a jaw-dropping lineup of Bay Area legends across art forms such as drag, theater, music and film

Go here for details on the SF Pride 2023 Kickoff Party.

Pink Triangle - June 17

The next Pink Triangle starts on Saturday, June 17. Volunteers are needed to help with setup, monitoring and takedown of the installation.

Go here for details on the Pink Triangle.

SF Pride Human Rights Summit at Commonwealth Club - June 22

The inaugural SF Pride Human Rights Summit takes place on Thursday, June 22, at the Commonwealth Club

It includes guest speakers and breakout sessions on topics including trans-activism in red states, interconnectedness of generations, and more.

Go here for details on the SF Pride Human Rights Summit.

Trans March - June 23

Calling all members of the vibrant trans and gender non-conforming community, allies and advocates! The 20th Annual Trans March will start at Dolores Park on Friday, June 23.

Highlights of this year's Trans March include Señora Felicia Flames Intergenerational Brunch, performances, resource fair and Bustin' Out Afterparty by TGIJP.

Go here for details on the 20th annual San Francisco Trans March.

Castro Family Pride Block Party - June 24

Castro Merchants is proud to present the second-annual Castro Family Pride Block Party. Noe Street between Market and Beaver will be turned into a joyous Pride festival with something for everyone.

The event is Saturday, June 24 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Go here for details on the Castro Family Pride Block Party.

San Francisco Dyke March - June 24

The San Francisco Dyke March is excited to march with you at 5 p.m. on Saturday, June 24 at the intersection of Dolores Street and 18th Street in San Francisco. (There will not be a rally in Dolores Park prior to the march this year)

Go here for details on the 31st San Francisco Dyke March.

Go here for a look at all the other Pride events, celebrations and parties.

Tickets

Sunday's San Francisco Pride Parade and Celebration are free and open to all ages.

