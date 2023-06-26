SF Pride wraps with party, pushback against hundreds of bills targeting LGBTQ+ rights

This year's SF Pride celebrations come as nearly 500 bills across the country take aim at LGBTQ+ rights.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- From the parade to the party: San Francisco Pride celebrations took over the Civic Center and beyond Sunday, providing a place of belonging.

"San Francisco Pride is one of the best experiences ever. The community here is just so impactful and everyone loves each other," said Fernando Cuascut, from the Bronx, NY, who was partying with his friend, ally Ashley Davis.

"I also came with my job Ebay and was in the parade, and it was an amazing experience -- unforgettable," Davis said.

This year's Pride celebrations come as nearly 500 bills across the country take aim at LGBTQ+ rights.

ICYMI: San Francisco Pride Parade exclusively on ABC7 | Watch here

"We have so much power. We have so much power as a community we just need to stick together," Cuascut said.

"It's super amazing to see everyone out here showing their support as part of the community, or even if they're an ally. I love it so much," said San Jose resident, Nichole Rogy.

"I think it's so important, you know, with the world and all that crap, it gets you down and coming here and being part of the community -- it's so nice," said Kennedy Knight, who was visiting from Idaho.

"I'm a huge ally to the community, and it's something that's really important to me to show support for," said Macy Howeson, who made the trip from Sacramento.

RELATED: 'Experience Queer Joy': SF Pride Parade showcases unity, inclusion and visibility

"I'm actually celebrating my first year of being out and Bi, so I felt like if I'm going to come out, this is as good a year as any," added Haley Howeson.

"I feel like it's a sign of community for everybody and an example of contradicting the hate," said Petaluma resident Hanna McCarthy.

"I'm here to show my support, and I really stand for equality and fairness, and I love love, and I think our country really needs to embrace the that," said Jake Daigle.

"I'm so glad we got to be here to participate," added Christine Falcon-Daigle. "To really celebrate our city's inclusive and tolerant and loving and peaceful vibe."

If you're on the ABC7 News app, click here to watch live