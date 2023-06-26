'Experience Queer Joy': SF Pride Parade showcases unity, inclusion and visibility

Pride, unity and inclusion had their shining moments this weekend in SF, as one of the largest Pride celebrations in the country culminated Sunday.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Pride, unity and inclusion are having their shining moments this weekend in San Francisco, as one of the largest Pride celebrations in the country culminated Sunday.

Pride and Joy were everywhere on Market Street. For its 53rd year, thousands came out to be a part of it all.

"Pride, for me, means fighting the fight for rights to grow families and be ourselves, just be happy to be in our own skin," said Tyler Winters from Oakland.

"Just experience Queer joy, I think it's fun to see everybody and be comfortable with yourself and know when you're not alone," said Sylvia from San Rafael.

"It's more important than ever we celebrate Queer and Trans joy and celebrate how far we've come and let them know we're not going back," said Pride Grand Marshal Honey Mahogany.

With Queer and Trans rights under attack nationwide, many believe unity and visibility is needed -- now, more than ever.

"Right now, it's so important we get our moment of Queer joy, because this year has been so demoralizing. It weighs heavy on my heart sometimes, it really does. So this is an antidote to that," said Sara Abrams from Palo Alto.

As in years past, the SFPD has stepped up its police staffing for Pride, especially this year, given the amount of anti-LGBTQ rhetoric across the country.

"The message is unity and community. Look at this with everything going on in our world today. It's great to get people together, celebrate each other," said SFPD Chief William Scott.

Mayor London Breed was getting her groove on, dismissing critics of her city.

"We're turning out. You can talk bad about San Francisco, but we're doing it big for the LGBTQ community. Let's go San Francisco," said Mayor Breed.

Even Corgis were all-in for Pride.

It was a time to live your best life and be who you are.

"Sparkle harder," said SF Drag Laureate D'Arcy Drollinger.

