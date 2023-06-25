SF's Decades-old Dyke March as meaningful as ever for hundreds of participants

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Hundreds took to the streets Saturday for San Francisco's historic Dyke March. The decades-old tradition from Delores Park to the Castro was as meaningful as ever.

"It means a tremendous amount because there's so much hate," said Richmond resident, Cyndi Kuiper.

The ACLU is currently tracking nearly 500 bills taking aim at LGBTQ+ community -- the majority introduced this year.

"It means a lot because we need those people. From years and years ago they have given their life, their time to promote this and get us the freedoms that we have now," said Michigan-native, Becky Rozek. "We don't want to lose anything, go backwards. And it's very important for us to keep doing this and support the future generations as well."

"I came here with my girlfriend. We're here to march for pride," said Ashley Muraco, who made the trip from San Jose. "It's just very moving to see, like, everyone out here, and I feel a lot of positive energy."

And, much of that energy came from their allies, like Oakland resident, Victoria Koszegi, who was providing celebratory face paintings.

"People get stoked to get face paint on and for everybody to know that they're accepting," Koszegi said.

"Everyone's really happy, relaxed, just celebrating everyone's uniqueness. It's an amazing vibe," said Natalie Bishop, who came in from Denver.

"I am here. My sister lives in the area, so I'm celebrating her queerness," Bishop said, noting she feels it's important to stand up for her sister's rights. "I think it's extra important to be vocal about your support so that people know they're not alone. And it's a huge community out there."

