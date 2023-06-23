Hundreds to attend SF's 20th Annual Trans March to honor community's resilience, beauty

The 20th Annual Trans March gets underway at Dolores Park Friday with hundreds of transgender people and their allies expected to hit the streets.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The 20th Annual Trans March gets underway at Dolores Park Friday evening with hundreds of transgender people and their allies expected to hit the streets, making their way to the Castro.

Parade officials say the march is a chance for the community to come together to honor the resilience, strength and beauty of transgender and gender non-conforming individuals.

RELATED: Everything to know about 2023 SF Pride Parade | Watch live Sunday

This year's march comes as the ACLU is currently tracking nearly 500 bills taking aim at LGBTQ+ rights, many of them targeting the transgender community.

Also in early June, the Human Rights Campaign declared a state of emergency for LGBTQ+ people in the U.S. and released a guidebook pointing to laws it deems discriminatory in each state, along with "know your rights" information and resources to help people relocate to states with stronger LGBTQ+ protections.

If you're on the ABC7 News app, click here to watch live