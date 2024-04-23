Actor, singer Billy Porter named SF Pride Celebrity Grand Marshal and headliner

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Acclaimed actor and singer Billy Porter has been named as both the Celebrity Grand Marshal for 2024 SF Pride and also the headliner.

Porter is a two-time Tony Award winner, one of which was for Best Actor in a Musical for his role in Kinky Boots. Porter has also won an Emmy and a Grammy.

Porter was the Grand Marshal in the 2023 NYC Pride March, and will now shift to the West Coast for the SF Pride celebrations.

Porter will be a part of the parade and perform on the Kaiser Permanente Main Stage on Sunday, June 30.

In addition to the Celebrity Grand Marshal, SF Pride has also named six other people and organizations as Community Grand Marshals:

