SF Pride takes sponsorship blow of up to $300K as several companies pull out

Monday, March 17, 2025 7:50PM
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- San Francisco Pride is dealing with the loss of several corporate sponsors worth up to $300,000, according to Director Suzanne Ford.

The companies include La Crema, Comcast, Anheuser Busch and Diageo. A fifth company hasn't been publicly revealed.

Ford says the organization is deeply saddened by the loss of these long-term partners.

SF Pride had a goal of raising $2.3 million for the upcoming year and just $1 million is committed so far.

It's not clear why the companies didn't renew their sponsorships.

