Revoked international visas reinstated for several Bay Area college students, many still in limbo

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- In the last 24 hours, many international students across the Bay Area are finding out their visas have been reinstated.

This comes after the federal government abruptly terminated their status sparking confusion and litigation.

The changes have affected many students, but not all.

At San Jose State University for example, 13 students had their visas revoke, but Friday's action resulted in six of them getting their status reactivated.

ABC7 spoke with Professor Bill Hing from the University of San Francisco who said the students and universities are just completely puzzled by all of this.

"When I first heard the news, I was very happy, and joyful and relieved because these students don't deserve to be treated like this they come here in good faith, they pay tuition," Hing said.

Around 100 international students in California have had their visas recently revoked.

At UC Berkeley for example, out of 23 students with terminated records, 12 have since been reinstated by ICE.

"I think that the litigation made a big difference there were over 100 lawsuits that were filed," Hing said.

One of those included a UC Berkeley student. The lawsuit stated she never got a warning or a chance to contest the decision. She's nearing graduation.

"Unfortunately some of the students left the country after they got that notice their visa was expired, so we're not sure if those students are going to be able to come back to the United States. And some of them were quite frankly upset they were just knocked off of their feet and felt no longer welcomed in the United States," Hing said.

As of Friday morning, 15 students in the CSU system had their legal status restored.

"We are talking about very talented folks who often stay and contribute their knowledge to the U.S. economy," Hing said.

It's unclear how the Trump administration will move forward.

There are international students still in limbo.