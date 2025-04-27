East Bay Catholics gather for special mass in memory of Pope Francis

Voices were lifted and heads bowed Saturday at the Cathedral of Christ the Light in Oakland in memory of Pope Francis.

Voices were lifted and heads bowed Saturday at the Cathedral of Christ the Light in Oakland in memory of Pope Francis.

Voices were lifted and heads bowed Saturday at the Cathedral of Christ the Light in Oakland in memory of Pope Francis.

Voices were lifted and heads bowed Saturday at the Cathedral of Christ the Light in Oakland in memory of Pope Francis.

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- Voices were lifted and heads bowed Saturday at the Cathedral of Christ the Light in Oakland in memory of Pope Francis.

"I think Pope Francis really ushered in a new era," said Claire Obenson, Antioch resident. Once he came in, it was like a breath of fresh air. He was all about proclaiming the good news of Jesus and bringing compassion, and being very pastoral, so I would call him the Pope for the right time.

"I just knew that I had to come to memorialize Pope Francis," said Jonathan Arnold, Hayward resident. "He was, in a lot of ways, the person who brought me to the church."

People gathered from across the East Bay on a somber yet celebratory day for the Catholic Church.

RELATED: Pope Francis laid to rest after historic funeral in front of 250,000

It's sad because we've lost our Holy Father, and he connected with all of us," said Oakland Bishop Michael Barber. "Everybody, even people who weren't Catholic, said, 'I sure like your Pope.' And, it's happy, because we believe in the resurrection, and that's what he preached as a disciple of Jesus."

Bishop Barber was the first American bishop appointed by Pope Francis, and holds a special place for the late pontiff.

"On the times that I met him in Rome, he was the most warm and loving person," said Bishop Barber. "When we would meet, he would look you in the eye. He'd give you a big hug, 'How is it going out there in Oakland?'"

"It's such a blessing that Christ the Light can do this for us," said Elaine Hui, Alameda resident. "When I found out that they were doing a mass for him, I was grateful. Because, otherwise, I'd be in Rome."

"It's a beautiful time in our world to see just Saint Peter's Square and the number of people that came together to honor one man," said Bridget Bellick, Oakland resident. "And, just a wonderful time. I mean, especially for what we're going through now in the United States."