SF Pride reveals grand marshals for 2025 parade

The annual San Francisco Pride parade is just two months away, and Executive Director Suzanne Ford stopped by ABC7 to announce this year's grand marshals.

The annual San Francisco Pride parade is just two months away, and Executive Director Suzanne Ford stopped by ABC7 to announce this year's grand marshals.

The annual San Francisco Pride parade is just two months away, and Executive Director Suzanne Ford stopped by ABC7 to announce this year's grand marshals.

The annual San Francisco Pride parade is just two months away, and Executive Director Suzanne Ford stopped by ABC7 to announce this year's grand marshals.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The annual San Francisco Pride parade is just two months away and Executive Director Suzanne Ford stopped by ABC7 to announce this year's grand marshals.

They include:



Jahnell Butler with the SF Community Health Center



Jessy Ruiz with the San Francisco Immigrant Rights Commission



Dr. Tyler Termeer with the S-F AIDS Foundation



Activist Tita Aida



Kenan Arun with the LGBT Asylum Project



San Francisco Community Health Center, the organization chosen by the public

"San Francisco Community Health Center and everyone in the city knows what they've meant to the LGBTQ community, but especially the trans community," Ford said.

Ford said the celebrity grand marshal and the festival performers will be announced soon.

MORE: Theme for SF Pride 2025 leans into 'resistance'

Ford also announced that several sponsorships have returned, as SF Pride faces challenges with funding. Ford said they are still around $200,000 short, but assured that they would make up that money and that the parade will happen as normal.

You can watch the full interview in the player above.

ABC7 is the media partner for San Francisco Pride.