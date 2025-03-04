Theme for SF Pride 2025 leans into 'resistance': Here's why social media company won't be in parade

For a clue as to how the LGBTQ+ community is responding to the current national political environment, look no further than the 2025 SF Pride theme.

For a clue as to how the LGBTQ+ community is responding to the current national political environment, look no further than the 2025 SF Pride theme.

For a clue as to how the LGBTQ+ community is responding to the current national political environment, look no further than the 2025 SF Pride theme.

For a clue as to how the LGBTQ+ community is responding to the current national political environment, look no further than the 2025 SF Pride theme.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- For a clue as to how the LGBTQ+ community is responding to the current national political environment, look no further than this year's San Francisco Pride theme: "Queer Joy is Resistance."

"Here in San Francisco, our community is celebrated and we're not going to stand for what we're facing," San Francisco Pride Executive Director Suzanne Ford said.

The Trump administration has issued a number of anti-trans executive orders including a ban on trans athletes, limits on gender-affirming care and an effort to remove trans military members from service.

Ford unveiled the 55th annual SF Pride theme on Tuesday on our morning streaming show, ABC7@7.

She told ABC7 News anchor Reggie Aqui "resistance" will include letting go of some companies no longer aligned with SF Pride's values.

MORE: Coalition of right-wing groups call on CIF to follow Trump's executive order banning trans athletes

One of those corporations is Menlo Park-based Meta. When Aqui asked if they would be a part of this year's Pride, Ford said, "I'm both proud and sad that we don't have a relationship with Meta. That was discontinued last year. So, at this moment, and I don't see it being rectified, Meta will not be included."

She also noted Mountain View-based Google continues to be in the celebration, but in a smaller way compared to previous years.

"In the last few years, we have pushed the corporations to the back of the parade," Ford said.

MORE: WATCH: 2024 San Francisco Pride Parade exclusively on ABC7

"Only our...top sponsors are in the first third of the parade. In the front of the parade, we feature our nonprofits here in San Francisco, especially the queer nonprofits."

Ford says this year's "Queer Joy is Resistance" theme is a reminder of where Pride started: As a protest.

"We're not saying just have a good time and forget."

San Francisco Pride takes place June 28 and June 29. ABC7 is the exclusive broadcast sponsor of SF Pride. You can watch the 55th annual SF Pride Parade wherever you watch ABC7.