Coalition of right-wing groups call on CIF to follow Trump's executive order banning trans athletes

A coalition of right-wing groups is calling on the CIF to follow Trump's national ban on transgender athletes. Here's how the federation is responding.

A coalition of right-wing groups is calling on the CIF to follow Trump's national ban on transgender athletes. Here's how the federation is responding.

A coalition of right-wing groups is calling on the CIF to follow Trump's national ban on transgender athletes. Here's how the federation is responding.

A coalition of right-wing groups is calling on the CIF to follow Trump's national ban on transgender athletes. Here's how the federation is responding.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Friday, the California Interscholastic Federation Council was met with many voices demanding a change in policy in regard to trans athletes.

This comes after the CIF announced they are standing strong to their commitment for inclusion despite new executive orders from President Donald Trump banning trans athletes from competing.

MORE: San Francisco leaders rally to support transgender youth against Trump administration

The message from a group of students, parents and organizations was clear.

They say the president, the NCAA and the country are taking a hard stance in protecting girls' sports and banning trans-athletes.

And now they believe it's time for the CIF to do the same.

"I'm here on behalf of every female and their families with common sense that say we are not okay with this and demand that you comply with the executive order that was signed by our president to ban biological males from all female sports," Millikan High School athlete Holly Ibarra said.

The CIF is the governing body for high school sports in California.

RELATED: Trump signs executive order banning transgender athletes from women's sports

In a statement before Friday's meeting, the federation said they will follow the state education code when it comes to allowing students to participate in sports consistent with their gender identities.

"The CIF provides students with the opportunity to belong, connect, and compete in education-based experiences with California law..."

The coalition, Save Girls' Sports CA, wants to see a change.

"We don't want anyone to be excluded, so how about you make an open category? Start protecting our girls immediately," Parent Ryan Starling said.

Suzanne Ford is a trans-woman and the Exec. Director of SF Pride. She says this is exclusion and national rhetoric on this topic has left the trans community feeling a strong sense of dread.

MORE: Bay Area LGBTQ+ community bands together to protect trans youth in wake of Trump re-election

"The entire LGBTQ community is hurting," Ford said. "The trans community has been directly assaulted and every morning it has been something else. So, we're in a lot of pain quite frankly."

Ford competed in sports both before and after she transitioned.

She believes there need to be loving conversations in order to establish what's fair for all.

"I'm open to talking about the regulations, to try and make sure that there's a level playing field. But this is not what it's being used for," Ford said.

The CIF was not voting on a change of policy Friday, but Save Girls' Sports CA is pushing for a review.