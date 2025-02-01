San Francisco leaders rally to support transgender youth against Trump administration

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Hundreds of people rallied in San Francisco on Friday in support of transgender youth and their families against the sweeping anti-trans rhetoric set by the Trump administration.

"If Donald Trump and his authoritarian regime are coming for our trans residents, they're going to have to come through us," said powerful words from State Senator Scott Wiener.

Wiener called a rally on Friday in support of transgender youth, their families and their teachers. Since coming back into office, President Donald Trump has signed several executive orders targeting trans people.

San Francisco City Attorney David Chiu said while California can provide some protections for those impacted, his office will be fighting for people around the country.

"When Donald Trump violates the constitution, violates the law, we think that judges that follow the law will rule the correct way," Chiu said.

Chiu said his office is fighting for people like Minda Murphy and her child, Kanoa Wilson.

"If we do not speak up now against the hatred and ignorance and vitriol that is coming from Donald Trump and his administration, then their voices are going to be the only voices in the room," Murphy said.

Wilson is nonbinary. They say while they're not surprised by the president's actions, they're speaking out against the attempted erasure of their identity.

"I've tried different pronouns all my life. I've tried everything out. I've figured out what has worked for me and this is my truest form," Wilson said.

Wilson said despite everything going on, they're not scared. It is something that makes their mom proud, even if she doesn't feel the same.

"I would be foolish not to be. You know, we're in the second week of this presidency and my family has become a direct target," Murphy said.

And despite the challenges their family may face in the future, both Murphy and Wilson say they'll continue speaking out.

"They can write my child's identity out of existence in our federal government, but my kid is still going to be my kid. They're still going to be exactly the same person that they are," Murphy said.