Pres. Trump's anti-trans executive order hits too close to home for SF Pride leaders: 'mortified'

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- President Donald Trump wasting no time on his first day in office, issuing dozens of executive orders on Monday with one taking aim at the transgender community.

"As of today, it will henceforth be the official policy of the United States Government that there are only two genders, male and female," Trump said in his inaugural address.

A message that hits too close to home for Suzanne Ford, Executive Director of San Francisco Pride.

"I just was mortified and had to sit with it for a second and really get my bearings." Ford said.

Ford is a transgender woman and she calls this an attack on all LGBTQ+ people.

"Now, we know for the next four years, that we've got to be resilient, we've got to take care of each other," Ford said. "This community has lived through the HIV crisis and come together and we're going to do the same thing now, especially here in San Francisco."

Trump's executive order is already facing legal challenges.

"It basically says you don't exist and you're not entitled to the protection of the law, that's truly disturbing," Kevin Jennings, CEO of Lambda Legal said.

Lambda Legal is an American civil rights organization that focuses on the LGBTQ+ communities.

It says the order threatens the rights and safety of millions across the country.

Adding, it could impact people in ways as simple as getting an ID that matches who they are.

"Lambda Legal has a very clear message for President Trump, we'll see you in court," Jennings said. "We have been readying lawsuits knowing of the actions that he had promised to take which he is now taking and we will be going to court to block them."

Back in San Francisco, Ford says it's a time to come together and unify and come June, she says the attack on trans rights will likely be a focus of this year's Pride parade.

"We're going to come together, we're going to take care of each other, we're going to really, really rely on our chosen families and in this city, we're going to be dealt with," she said. "Queer joy is resistance, I think there's an organization that's probably going to make an announcement about a theme pretty soon."

Lambda Legal is hopeful they will win its legal challenge.

They won 12 out of 14 lawsuits related to LGBTQ issues during the previous Trump administration.