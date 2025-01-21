LIVE: CA AG in SF speaking out against Trump's executive order ending birthright citizenship

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- California Attorney General is in San Francisco Tuesday, holding a press conference in response to President Trump's new birthright citizenship executive order.

It's day two of Trump's second term and the legal fight is already beginning over some of his executive orders.

Birthright citizenship has been protected under the Constitution for more than 150 years. It means anyone born in the US is automatically a citizen, regardless of their parent's immigration status.

"As home to more immigrants than any other state in the country, California has a vested interest in ensuring that the federal government recognizes the fundamental rights of the children of immigrants who are born in our state," Bonta said in a statement.

The ACLU argues Trump's order to remove birthright citizenship violates the 14th Amendment, so it's not clear how Trump can even do this.

ACLU announced on Monday they are sung the Trump Administration over this, saying that denying citizenship to babies born in the US is illegal, profoundly cruel, and contrary to our values as a county.