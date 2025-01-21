South Bay leaders react to Trump's immigration policies: 'The city has your back'

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- In his first words as a newly-inaugurated president, Donald Trump took aim on immigration in the country and promised sweeping changes.

Some of those policies are already being put into effect, leaving millions afraid and concerned for their future - including in Santa Clara County and the Bay Area.

"We are deeply concerned about the deportation policies and the impact they have on our immigrant families, like the ones we serve here in East San Jose and beyond," Amigos de Guadalupe executive director Maritza Maldonado said. "These policies strip away the dignity and humanity of those who seek safety and opportunity in our country."

In his inaugural speech, President Trump highlighted new immigration and U.S. border policies.

They include a declaration of a national emergency at the southern border, which would allow armed forces, including the national guard, to be deployed to help secure the border.

He also said the government will be designating drug cartels as foreign terrorist organizations.

Finally, President Trump intends to reinstate his 'remain in Mexico' policy, which forces potential immigrants to remain in Mexico while their cases are processed - as opposed to staying in the U.S.

"With these actions, we will begin the complete restoration of America and the revolution of common sense," President Trump said Monday.

Thousands of appointments with immigration officials at the border were canceled on Monday, leading to a feeling of despair at the border crossing in Tijuana, Mexico.

Meanwhile here in the South Bay, there's reason for hope.

"Santa Clara County is the place you want to be in these turbulent times," Santa Clara County Supervisor Susan Ellenberg said.

"To the immigrant community in East San Jose, the city has your back," San Jose City Councilmember Peter Ortiz said.

City and county leaders reaffirmed their commitment amid uncertainty.

The San Jose City Council will vote to strengthen rapid response network protections in February for immigrant families threatened by deportation.

The County Sheriff's Office said they will follow SB 54 and county policies and not work with ICE unless there are criminal threats or charges.

With the power of community, residents hope they can overcome new policies.

"Immigrant families like ours have the strength to overcome and build," East San Jose resident Alfredo Hernandez said. "To those who have put the targets on the backs of our communities, hear me loud and clear: others may run this country, but immigrants are the ones who make it run."

Their future is unclear, but their fight for equity remains strong.