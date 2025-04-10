Waymo robotaxis will soon be allowed to drive on 'car-free' section of SF's Market St., mayor says

San Francisco Mayor Daniel Lurie announced Thursday that the driverless vehicles will soon be allowed on the "car-free" part of Market Street, the two-mile stretch running from the Embarcadero to 10th Street.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- A win for Waymo, as it looks to expand service.

Currently, only public transit, emergency vehicles and commercial delivery trucks can drive on that part of Market Street.

Waymo will start mapping the area for its vehicles over the next few weeks. It's expected to start operating there as soon as this summer.

Lurie said this is the latest step to revitalize downtown San Francisco.