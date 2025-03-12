Waymo's driverless car service expanding to parts of Silicon Valley

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Waymo is expanding its driverless car business to Silicon Valley.

Waymo is starting out much like it did in San Francisco, it will begin with a small group of customers in Los Altos, Palo Alto, Mountain View and parts of Sunnyvale.

Users can hail a car through the "Waymo One" app if their zip code falls in a service area.

The company will gradually accept more riders in the area over time and announce availability increases on the app.

MORE: Waymo service expanding beyond SF to some San Mateo County cities

Last summer, Waymo officially took its service beyond San Francisco to the Peninsula, expanding to Daly City, Colma, and Broadmoor.

The company also announced last year that Waymo cars would also start driving on freeways in San Francisco, which they said would cut down on ride times compared to city streets. When it was announced, they said only Waymo employees initially were able to take the freeway rides.