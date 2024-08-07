Waymo service expanding beyond SF to some San Mateo County cities

Waymo is expanding its driverless taxi service beyond San Francisco to Daly City, Colma, and Broadmoor in San Mateo County.

Waymo is expanding its driverless taxi service beyond San Francisco to Daly City, Colma, and Broadmoor in San Mateo County.

Waymo is expanding its driverless taxi service beyond San Francisco to Daly City, Colma, and Broadmoor in San Mateo County.

Waymo is expanding its driverless taxi service beyond San Francisco to Daly City, Colma, and Broadmoor in San Mateo County.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Waymo has officially taken its service beyond San Francisco to the Peninsula.

As of Tuesday, people can now catch a driverless taxi to Daly City, Colma, and Broadmoor.

MORE: Waymo announces anyone in SF can now hail driverless car as it retires waitlist

The price will depend upon how far the trip is, how long it takes, and whether there is a huge demand at the time.

Keep in mind, Waymo's vehicles are only allowed on surface streets so don't expect to see one zipping down 101 or 280.

MORE: San Mateo Co. files appeal with state regulators over Waymo's driverless taxi expansion

Riders will not be charged extra if their Waymo re-routes in an unexpected way.

San Mateo County Board of Supervisors Vice President David Canepa says they had very little notice of the expansion.

"When Waymo only gives our police and fire chiefs a single day to comprehend how to deal with robot cars navigating your streets there's a problem," Canepa said.