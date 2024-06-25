Waymo announces anyone in SF can now hail driverless car as it retires waitlist

If you've been waiting to ride a Waymo driverless vehicle, now's your chance as the company has ended its waitlist and opened the service up to everyone in San Francisco.

If you've been waiting to ride a Waymo driverless vehicle, now's your chance as the company has ended its waitlist and opened the service up to everyone in San Francisco.

If you've been waiting to ride a Waymo driverless vehicle, now's your chance as the company has ended its waitlist and opened the service up to everyone in San Francisco.

If you've been waiting to ride a Waymo driverless vehicle, now's your chance as the company has ended its waitlist and opened the service up to everyone in San Francisco.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Anyone in San Francisco can now hail a driverless Waymo robotaxi after the company announced it is ending its waitlist.

For years Waymo has been operating with a waitlist for users in San Francisco, but now all you need to do is download the Waymo One app.

MORE: Federal investigation launched into Waymo self-driving vehicle crashes

"We've been operating in San Francisco for years now, deliberately scaling our service over time. With tens of thousands of weekly trips, our Waymo One service provides safe, sustainable, and reliable transportation to locals and visitors to the city alike," the company said in a release.

The release states that nearly 300,000 people have signed up for Waymo and they have been adding more people off the waitlist incrementally, until now.

The service is only available for rides within San Francisco, not the Peninsula where Waymo is expanding service slowly.

Waymo is owned by Google's parent company Alphabet. Other than San Francisco, they currently operate in Los Angeles, Phoenix, and Austin.